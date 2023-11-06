UCF hosts Florida International for season opener

Florida International Panthers at UCF Knights Orlando, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -10; over/under is 139…

Florida International Panthers at UCF Knights

Orlando, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -10; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The UCF Knights begin the season at home against the Florida International Panthers.

UCF went 19-15 overall last season while going 11-6 at home. The Knights averaged 13.8 assists per game on 24.9 made field goals last season.

Florida International went 3-10 on the road and 14-18 overall a season ago. The Panthers shot 46.6% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

