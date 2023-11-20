Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » UCF edges Charlotte 74-71…

UCF edges Charlotte 74-71 in OT, advances to Jacksonville Classic title game

The Associated Press

November 20, 2023, 11:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (AP) — Ibrahima Diallo had a go-ahead layup with 16 seconds remaining in overtime after Jaylin Sellers’ grabbed Diallo’s missed free throw and UCF rallied for a 74-71 victory over Charlotte at the Jacksonville Classic on Monday night.

UCF (4-1) will play George Mason in the championship game on Tuesday. Charlotte (3-2), which won its only previous meeting with UCF, will play South Dakota State in the consolation final earlier Tuesday.

Darius Johnson led the Knights with 25 points, adding six rebounds and three steals. Sellers hit three 3-pointers, scoring 19 with five of his six rebounds coming on offense. Diallo finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots.

Lu’cye Patterson led the 49ers with 21 points and four assists before fouling out. Igor Milicic Jr. had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Jackson Threadgill scored 11.

Charlotte took a 26-22 lead into halftime, but the Knights battled back and used two free throws by Johnson with 11 seconds remaining to knot the score at 59-all and force overtime.

Both teams shot under 43% overall and under 30% from 3-point range, but UCF made 19 of 24 foul shots while Charlotte sank 11 of 16. The Knights had a 15-7 advantage in second-chance points.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up