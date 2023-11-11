UC Riverside visits Portland after Harris’ 20-point performance

UC Riverside Highlanders (1-1) at Portland Pilots (2-0) Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces the UC…

UC Riverside Highlanders (1-1) at Portland Pilots (2-0)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces the UC Riverside Highlanders after Tyler Harris scored 20 points in Portland’s 89-72 win against the Lewis & Clark Pioneers.

Portland went 14-19 overall a season ago while going 10-6 at home. The Pilots averaged 14.8 assists per game on 25.3 made field goals last season.

UC Riverside finished 9-7 on the road and 22-12 overall last season. The Highlanders averaged 72.4 points per game last season, 10.8 on free throws and 25.2 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

