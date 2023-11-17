UC Riverside visits No. 20 North Carolina after Davis’ 22-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (1-2) at North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Friday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UC Riverside Highlanders (1-2) at North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -22.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 North Carolina hosts the UC Riverside Highlanders after RJ Davis scored 22 points in North Carolina’s 90-68 win over the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

North Carolina went 12-3 at home last season while going 20-13 overall. The Tar Heels averaged 76.2 points per game last season, 30.7 in the paint, 11.5 off of turnovers and 9.3 on fast breaks.

UC Riverside went 22-12 overall with a 9-7 record on the road last season. The Highlanders allowed opponents to score 69.2 points per game and shot 45.5% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

