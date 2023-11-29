UC Riverside Highlanders to visit UCLA Bruins Thursday

UC Riverside Highlanders (3-4) at UCLA Bruins (4-2) Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCLA takes on UC…

UC Riverside Highlanders (3-4) at UCLA Bruins (4-2)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA takes on UC Riverside in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Bruins are 3-0 on their home court. UCLA is seventh in the Pac-12 with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Adem Bona averaging 2.2.

The Highlanders are 0-4 on the road. UC Riverside ranks sixth in the Big West with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Jhaylon Martinez averaging 3.1.

UCLA is shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.5% UC Riverside allows to opponents. UC Riverside has shot at a 38.5% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 36.0% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Mack is shooting 42.4% and averaging 15.8 points for the Bruins. Lazar Stefanovic is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for UCLA.

Isaiah Moses is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 11 points and 4.7 assists. Barrington Hargress is averaging 12 points and 4.4 assists for UC Riverside.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.