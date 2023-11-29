UC Irvine visits Duquesne following Grant’s 24-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (6-1) at Duquesne Dukes (4-2) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -4; over/under is…

UC Irvine Anteaters (6-1) at Duquesne Dukes (4-2)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -4; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne faces the UC Irvine Anteaters after Dae Dae Grant scored 24 points in Duquesne’s 89-79 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Dukes have gone 3-1 at home. Duquesne averages 79.5 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Anteaters are 1-1 on the road. UC Irvine has a 5-1 record against teams above .500.

Duquesne averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 5.4 more made shots than the 4.6 per game UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine scores 10.2 more points per game (81.7) than Duquesne allows (71.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant is scoring 20.8 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Dukes. Kareem Rozier is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Duquesne.

Justin Hohn is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Anteaters. Devin Tillis is averaging 11.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for UC Irvine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

