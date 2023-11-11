UC Irvine hosts New Mexico State for cross-conference game

New Mexico State Aggies (1-1) at UC Irvine Anteaters (0-1) Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters…

New Mexico State Aggies (1-1) at UC Irvine Anteaters (0-1)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -8; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine and New Mexico State meet in non-conference action.

UC Irvine finished 23-12 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Anteaters averaged 7.0 steals, 2.5 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

New Mexico State finished 9-15 overall with a 1-9 record on the road last season. The Aggies averaged 73.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.7 last season.

