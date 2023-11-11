Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
UC Irvine hosts New Mexico State for cross-conference game

The Associated Press

November 11, 2023, 3:43 AM

New Mexico State Aggies (1-1) at UC Irvine Anteaters (0-1)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -8; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine and New Mexico State meet in non-conference action.

UC Irvine finished 23-12 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Anteaters averaged 7.0 steals, 2.5 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

New Mexico State finished 9-15 overall with a 1-9 record on the road last season. The Aggies averaged 73.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.7 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

