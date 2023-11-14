UC Irvine Anteaters to square off against the No. 16 USC Trojans Tuesday

UC Irvine Anteaters (1-1) at USC Trojans (2-0) Los Angeles; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -13; over/under…

UC Irvine Anteaters (1-1) at USC Trojans (2-0)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -13; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 16 USC Trojans take on the UC Irvine Anteaters.

USC went 15-2 at home a season ago while going 22-11 overall. The Trojans averaged 72.5 points per game last season, 14.1 from the free throw line and 19.5 from 3-point range.

UC Irvine went 23-12 overall last season while going 9-7 on the road. The Anteaters gave up 67.2 points per game while committing 19.2 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

