UC Irvine Anteaters to host New Mexico State Aggies Saturday

New Mexico State Aggies (1-1) at UC Irvine Anteaters (0-1) Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The UC…

New Mexico State Aggies (1-1) at UC Irvine Anteaters (0-1)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UC Irvine Anteaters play the New Mexico State Aggies.

UC Irvine finished 23-12 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Anteaters averaged 74.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.2 last season.

New Mexico State went 1-9 on the road and 9-15 overall last season. The Aggies averaged 73.7 points per game last season, 13.6 on free throws and 22.5 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.