UC Irvine Anteaters and the Rice Owls play in Henderson, Nevada

Rice Owls (1-4) vs. UC Irvine Anteaters (5-1)

Henderson, Nevada; Friday, 4:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UC Irvine Anteaters square off against the Rice Owls at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

The Anteaters have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. UC Irvine is the best team in the Big West with 15.8 fast break points.

The Owls have a 1-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Rice ranks third in the AAC shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

UC Irvine’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Rice gives up. Rice has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of UC Irvine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Tillis is shooting 60.0% and averaging 12.3 points for the Anteaters. Andre Henry is averaging 11.7 points for UC Irvine.

Travis Evee is averaging 14.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Owls. Mekhi Mason is averaging 11.8 points for Rice.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

