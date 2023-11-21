UC Irvine Anteaters and the Pepperdine Waves meet

Pepperdine Waves (3-2) vs. UC Irvine Anteaters (3-1) Henderson, Nevada; Tuesday, 8:45 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -7.5; over/under…

Pepperdine Waves (3-2) vs. UC Irvine Anteaters (3-1)

Henderson, Nevada; Tuesday, 8:45 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -7.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UC Irvine Anteaters will square off against the Pepperdine Waves at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

UC Irvine finished 23-12 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Anteaters allowed opponents to score 67.2 points per game and shoot 39.7% from the field last season.

The Waves have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Pepperdine is sixth in the WCC scoring 77.2 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

