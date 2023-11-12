UC Davis visits Montana after Johnson’s 28-point outing

UC Davis Aggies (2-0) at Montana Grizzlies (1-1) Missoula, Montana; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -4; over/under…

UC Davis Aggies (2-0) at Montana Grizzlies (1-1)

Missoula, Montana; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -4; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits the Montana Grizzlies after Ty Johnson scored 28 points in UC Davis’ 79-78 victory against the Pepperdine Waves.

Montana finished 17-14 overall with a 9-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Grizzlies averaged 10.2 points off of turnovers, 7.1 second-chance points and 1.8 bench points last season.

UC Davis finished 5-9 on the road and 18-14 overall a season ago. The Aggies shot 44.5% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

