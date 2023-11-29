UC Davis plays Oregon State after Pepper’s 22-point game

UC Davis Aggies (3-2) at Oregon State Beavers (3-3) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays…

UC Davis Aggies (3-2) at Oregon State Beavers (3-3)

Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis plays the Oregon State Beavers after Elijah Pepper scored 22 points in UC Davis’ 69-63 loss to the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Beavers have gone 3-0 at home. Oregon State gives up 74.2 points and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 0-1 away from home. UC Davis is seventh in the Big West scoring 72.2 points per game and is shooting 45.9%.

Oregon State averages 71.7 points, 5.9 more per game than the 65.8 UC Davis allows. UC Davis averages 72.2 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 74.2 Oregon State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is shooting 46.9% and averaging 17.7 points for the Beavers. Dexter Akanno is averaging 11.7 points for Oregon State.

Pepper is averaging 22.8 points and 1.8 steals for the Aggies. Ty Johnson is averaging 14.4 points for UC Davis.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

