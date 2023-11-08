UC Davis hosts Pepperdine following Pepper’s 21-point showing

Pepperdine Waves (1-0) at UC Davis Aggies (1-0) Davis, California; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on…

Pepperdine Waves (1-0) at UC Davis Aggies (1-0)

Davis, California; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on the Pepperdine Waves after Elijah Pepper scored 21 points in UC Davis’ 86-51 win against the William Jessup Warriors.

UC Davis finished 18-14 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Aggies averaged 7.0 steals, 2.8 blocks and 14.2 turnovers per game last season.

Pepperdine finished 9-22 overall a season ago while going 0-12 on the road. The Waves averaged 15.2 assists per game on 29.0 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

