UAPB visits Ball State after Pearson’s 24-point outing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-3) at Ball State Cardinals (4-1)

Muncie, Indiana; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -10; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State plays the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Mickey Pearson Jr. scored 24 points in Ball State’s 75-58 win over the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Cardinals are 4-0 on their home court. Ball State ranks second in the MAC in rebounding averaging 35.2 rebounds. Basheer Jihad leads the Cardinals with 5.6 boards.

The Golden Lions are 1-2 in road games. UAPB ranks seventh in the SWAC with 30.5 rebounds per game led by Jyre McCloud averaging 5.4.

Ball State is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 46.7% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 7.1 more made shots on average than the 4.2 per game Ball State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jihad is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Cardinals. Jalin Anderson is averaging 14.6 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 47.3% for Ball State.

Kylen Milton is scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Rashad Williams is averaging 20.0 points and 2.8 rebounds for UAPB.

