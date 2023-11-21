UAPB travels to Minnesota for non-conference showdown

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-2) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1) Minneapolis; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-2) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -16.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB heads to Minnesota for a non-conference matchup.

Minnesota went 9-22 overall last season while going 6-11 at home. The Golden Gophers allowed opponents to score 71.0 points per game and shoot 44.9% from the field last season.

The Golden Lions are 1-1 in road games. UAPB is ninth in college basketball averaging 12.0 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 42.0% from deep. Rashad Williams leads the team averaging 3.4 makes while shooting 41.5% from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

