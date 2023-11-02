UAB starts season at home against Bradley

Bradley Braves at UAB Blazers Birmingham, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -4.5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM…

Bradley Braves at UAB Blazers

Birmingham, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -4.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UAB Blazers host the Bradley Braves in the season opener.

UAB went 17-2 at home a season ago while going 29-10 overall. The Blazers averaged 14.1 assists per game on 28.5 made field goals last season.

Bradley finished 8-5 on the road and 25-10 overall last season. The Braves averaged 70.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.7 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.