UAB hosts Bradley to start season

Bradley Braves at UAB Blazers
Birmingham, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -4.5; over/under is 140.5
BOTTOM LINE: The UAB Blazers host the Bradley Braves for the season opener.
UAB finished 29-10 overall a season ago while going 17-2 at home. The Blazers shot 45.1% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.
Bradley went 25-10 overall last season while going 8-5 on the road. The Braves averaged 6.8 steals, 3.9 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
