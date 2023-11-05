Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » UAB hosts Bradley to…

UAB hosts Bradley to start season

The Associated Press

November 5, 2023, 2:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Bradley Braves at UAB Blazers

Birmingham, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -4.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UAB Blazers host the Bradley Braves for the season opener.

UAB finished 29-10 overall a season ago while going 17-2 at home. The Blazers shot 45.1% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

Bradley went 25-10 overall last season while going 8-5 on the road. The Braves averaged 6.8 steals, 3.9 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up