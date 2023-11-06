UAB hosts Bradley for season opener

Bradley Braves at UAB Blazers Birmingham, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -4.5; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM…

Bradley Braves at UAB Blazers

Birmingham, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -4.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UAB Blazers open the season at home against the Bradley Braves.

UAB went 29-10 overall with a 17-2 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Blazers allowed opponents to score 70.3 points per game and shoot 41.2% from the field last season.

Bradley went 25-10 overall a season ago while going 8-5 on the road. The Braves averaged 6.8 steals, 3.9 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.

