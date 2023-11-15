UAB hosts Alcorn State following Kendall’s 28-point game

Alcorn State Braves (1-2) at UAB Blazers (1-2) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State takes on…

Alcorn State Braves (1-2) at UAB Blazers (1-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State takes on the UAB Blazers after Jeremiah Kendall scored 28 points in Alcorn State’s 100-86 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

UAB went 29-10 overall last season while going 17-2 at home. The Blazers averaged 8.1 steals, 4.3 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.

Alcorn State went 18-14 overall with a 10-10 record on the road last season. The Braves averaged 15.3 points off of turnovers, 11.7 second-chance points and 6.0 bench points last season.

