UAB faces Maryland in Asheville, North Carolina

Maryland Terrapins (1-1) vs. UAB Blazers (0-2)

Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UAB Blazers take on the Maryland Terrapins in Asheville, North Carolina.

UAB went 29-10 overall with a 19-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Blazers averaged 14.1 assists per game on 28.5 made field goals last season.

Maryland went 22-13 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Terrapins averaged 11.4 assists per game on 24.6 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

