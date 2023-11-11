Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » UAB faces Maryland in…

UAB faces Maryland in Asheville, North Carolina

The Associated Press

November 11, 2023, 3:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland Terrapins (1-1) vs. UAB Blazers (0-2)

Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UAB Blazers take on the Maryland Terrapins in Asheville, North Carolina.

UAB went 29-10 overall with a 19-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2022-23 season. The Blazers averaged 14.1 assists per game on 28.5 made field goals last season.

Maryland went 22-13 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference play in the 2022-23 season. The Terrapins averaged 11.4 assists per game on 24.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up