UAB Blazers square off against the Maryland Terrapins

Maryland Terrapins (1-1) vs. UAB Blazers (0-2)

Asheville, North Carolina; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -5.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UAB Blazers play the Maryland Terrapins in Asheville, North Carolina.

UAB finished 29-10 overall with a 19-5 record in non-conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Blazers averaged 80.7 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 35.4% from behind the arc last season.

Maryland went 22-13 overall with a 10-3 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Terrapins averaged 69.7 points per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

