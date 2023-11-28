UAB Blazers play the McNeese Cowboys on 4-game win streak

McNeese Cowboys (5-2) at UAB Blazers (4-2) Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -6.5; over/under is…

McNeese Cowboys (5-2) at UAB Blazers (4-2)

Birmingham, Alabama; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB seeks to keep its four-game win streak going when the Blazers take on McNeese.

The Blazers are 2-1 in home games. UAB scores 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Cowboys are 1-2 in road games. McNeese scores 79.7 points and has outscored opponents by 21.1 points per game.

UAB makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than McNeese has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). McNeese averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than UAB allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Efrem Johnson is shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, while averaging 9.3 points. Eric Gaines is shooting 44.7% and averaging 15.3 points for UAB.

Shahada Wells is shooting 51.8% and averaging 15.9 points for the Cowboys. Christian Shumate is averaging 12.4 points for McNeese.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.