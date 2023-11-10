Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
UAB Blazers and the Clemson Tigers meet

The Associated Press

November 10, 2023, 3:44 AM

Clemson Tigers (1-0) vs. UAB Blazers (0-1)

Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UAB Blazers take on the Clemson Tigers in Asheville, North Carolina.

UAB went 29-10 overall with a 19-5 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Blazers averaged 80.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.3 last season.

Clemson finished 23-11 overall with an 8-4 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Tigers gave up 67.9 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

