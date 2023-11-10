UAB Blazers and the Clemson Tigers meet

Clemson Tigers (1-0) vs. UAB Blazers (0-1) Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7; over/under…

Clemson Tigers (1-0) vs. UAB Blazers (0-1)

Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UAB Blazers take on the Clemson Tigers in Asheville, North Carolina.

UAB went 29-10 overall with a 19-5 record in non-conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Blazers averaged 80.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.3 last season.

Clemson finished 23-11 overall with an 8-4 record in non-conference games in the 2022-23 season. The Tigers gave up 67.9 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

