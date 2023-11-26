Tyson scores 19, Belmont knocks off Lafayette 79-69

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cade Tyson had 19 points in Belmont’s 79-69 win against Lafayette on Sunday in the Cathedral of…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cade Tyson had 19 points in Belmont’s 79-69 win against Lafayette on Sunday in the Cathedral of College Basketball Classic.

Tyson also contributed three steals for the Bruins (4-3). Malik Dia scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Ja’Kobi Gillespie shot 5 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

Devin Hines led the way for the Leopards (1-6) with 17 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

