Tyson scores 18 as Seattle U downs Montana State 71-68

SEATTLE (AP) — Cameron Tyson scored 18 points as Seattle U beat Montana State 71-68 on Saturday night.

Tyson also added seven rebounds for the Redhawks (2-0). Brandton Chatfield scored 17 points while finishing 8 of 11 from the floor, and added five rebounds. Alex Schumacher was 6 of 17 shooting, including 0 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 7 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Brian Goracke led the way for the Bobcats (1-1) with 18 points. Patrick McMahon added 15 points and six rebounds for Montana State. Tyler Patterson also had 11 points.

Up next for Seattle U is a matchup Wednesday with Northern Arizona at home. Montana State visits California on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

