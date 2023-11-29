Tyson leads Seattle U against Utah Valley after 28-point showing

Seattle U Redhawks (4-2) at Utah Valley Wolverines (4-2) Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -3;…

Seattle U Redhawks (4-2) at Utah Valley Wolverines (4-2)

Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -3; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U faces the Utah Valley Wolverines after Cameron Tyson scored 28 points in Seattle U’s 79-67 win over the UCSD Tritons.

The Wolverines are 2-0 in home games. Utah Valley scores 70.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Redhawks are 0-1 in road games. Seattle U is sixth in the WAC scoring 71.5 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

Utah Valley makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Seattle U has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Seattle U scores 5.0 more points per game (71.5) than Utah Valley gives up to opponents (66.5).

The Wolverines and Redhawks meet Wednesday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Allen is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Wolverines. Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Utah Valley.

Tyson is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Redhawks. Kobe Williamson is averaging 13.2 points for Seattle U.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

