No. 4 Marquette routs No. 1 Kansas 73-59 in Maui Invitational semifinals

HONOLULU (AP) — Oso Ighodaro had 21 points and nine rebounds as No. 4 Marquette routed No. 1 Kansas 73-59…

HONOLULU (AP) — Oso Ighodaro had 21 points and nine rebounds as No. 4 Marquette routed No. 1 Kansas 73-59 on Tuesday night in the Maui Invitational semifinals.

With former Marquette great Dwyane Wade sitting in the front row, the early-season clash of national title contenders ended up being one-sided. The Golden Eagles (5-0) led for all but 22 seconds and were up by 17 with about seven minutes to play.

Marquette will take on No. 2 Purdue for the tournament championship Wednesday.

Tempers flared late in the first half after Kansas swingman Kevin McCullar Jr. drained a 3-pointer in front of Marquette’s bench. McCullar jawed with Golden Eagles coach Shaka Smart as he headed back downcourt, and members of both teams had to be pulled away from the heated dustup that followed.

Both teams were given technical fouls. An angry Smart and Jayhawks coach Bill Self appeared to exchange unpleasantries along the sideline at the end of the ensuing discussion with officials.

Ighodaro shot 9 of 15 from the field and scored 14 points in the second half. Chase Ross added 12 points and six rebounds off the bench, and Kam Jones scored 10.

McCullar had 24 points and eight rebounds to pace the Jayhawks (4-1).

No. 2 PURDUE 71, No. 7 TENNESSEE 67

HONOLULU (AP) — Fletcher Loyer scored 27 points, Zach Edey had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Purdue edged Tennessee in a Maui Invitational semifinal.

The Boilermakers (5-0) closed with a 10-6 run to hand the Volunteers (4-1) their first loss.

The teams were whistled for a combined 52 personal fouls, and Tennessee coach Rick Barnes drew a technical in the first half. Subsequently, there were 78 free throws attempted; Purdue shot 29 of 48 from the line, while Tennessee went 21 of 30.

Loyer was 7 of 18 from the field and 10 of 11 from the line. Edey made 7 of 10 field goals, but missed his first six free throws and finished 9 of 17.

Dalton Knecht scored 13 of his 16 points in the first half, helping Tennessee to a 31-30 lead at halftime. Jordan Gainey scored all of his 15 points in the second half.

Purdue held a 44-31 rebounding advantage.

NO. 9 DUKE 95, LA SALLE 66

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Sophomore guard Tyrese Proctor scored a career-high 22 points and Duke used several big runs in the second half to beat La Salle.

Kyle Filipowski added 17 points, reserve Sean Stewart scored 16 and Mark Mitchell had 12 for Duke (4-1), which won for the third time in eight nights.

Anwar Gil scored 17 points and Jhamir Brickus had 13 for La Salle (4-1), which opened 4-0 for the first time in nine years. The Explorers shot 41.4% from the field in their first road game of the season.

La Salle’s Fran Dunphy, in his 32nd season as a Division I head coach, was trying for his 600th victory. He has a career record of 599-345 at Penn, Temple and La Salle.

NO. 11 GONZAGA 76, SYRACUSE 57

HONOLULU (AP) — Nolan Hickman scored 12 of his team-high 19 points after halftime, and Graham Ike and Anton Watson posted double-doubles to lead Gonzaga over Syracuse in a losers bracket game at the Maui Invitational.

The Bulldogs (3-1) got 16 points and 14 rebounds from Ike, and 12 points and 13 rebounds from Watson. Ike, a 6-foot-9 redshirt junior forward, also came up with four steals. Ryan Nembhard added 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds.

Gonzaga, which led by 23 late, outrebounded the Orange 48-28 and held a 25-8 advantage in second-chance points.

Judah Mantz had 22 points for Syracuse (3-2).

FLORIDA STATE 77, NO. 18 COLORADO 71, OT

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Warley scored 19 points, Jamir Watkins had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Florida State beat Colorado in the championship game of the Sunshine Slam.

Florida State (4-1) extended its NCAA record to 14 consecutive overtime victories. The Seminoles also won the championship game of a tournament for the second time since 2019, when they claimed the Emerald Coast Classic in Destin, Florida.

Cody Williams led Colorado (4-1) with 17 points, and KJ Simpson had 15 points and nine rebounds.

NO. 22 JAMES MADISON 82, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 76

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Terrence Edwards scored 24 points, T.J. Bickerstaff added 19 and James Madison beat Southern Illinois to reach the title game at the Cancun Challenge.

Julien Wooden and Noah Freidel each had 10 points for James Madison (5-0).

Xavier Johnson scored a career-best 38 for Southern Illinois (3-1). Johnson finished 11 of 20 from the field, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and 12 of 12 at the free-throw line.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.