Tyrece Radford scores 21 points, No. 15 Texas A&M beats Ohio State 73-66

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV each scored 21 points to help No. 15 Texas A&M beat Ohio State 73-66 on Friday night.

Henry Coleman III added 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Aggies (2-0) in the game that had 19 lead changes and seven ties.

“I just think later on in the game, we got more locked in with each other,” Radford said. “We did a lot more talking in the second half, and I think that’s what allowed us to come together and pull out the W.”

Bruce Thornton led Ohio State (1-1) with 24 points.

Tied at 53 with 8:25 left, Texas A&M scored on its next three possessions to take a 59-54 lead. Thornton had a three-point play to cut it to 63-60 with 2:54 to go.

Ohio State could only muster one field goal in the final three minutes, while Texas A&M went 8-of-10 at the free throw line to ice the game.

The Buckeyes shot 5 of 18 in the final 10 minutes.

“I thought our guys did some really good things, really good things,” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. “We just got to do a few things a little better.”

OVERWHELMING PHYSICALITY

The Aggies had a 10-rebound advantage over the Buckeyes, and Andersson Garcia led the way with 13 boards.

Texas A&M also grabbed 12 offensive rebounds and turned them into 19 second-chance points. It was enough to keep the Buckeyes at arms length as they had nine second-chance scores.

“We knew they were physical team,” Coleman said. “We had to match their physicality intensity. I think towards the end we were able to do it on the offensive end, guys were able to get downhill, offensive rebound at a high level. So I think our physicality kind of overwhelmed them towards the end.”

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: At SMU on Tuesday night.

Ohio State: Hosts Merrimack on Wednesday night.

