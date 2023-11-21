Tynes leads Maine against South Florida after 20-point performance

Maine Black Bears (3-3) at South Florida Bulls (2-1) Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maine plays the…

Maine Black Bears (3-3) at South Florida Bulls (2-1)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine plays the South Florida Bulls after Kellen Tynes scored 20 points in Maine’s 67-58 loss to the North Florida Ospreys.

South Florida finished 9-9 at home a season ago while going 14-18 overall. The Bulls averaged 72.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.0 last season.

The Black Bears are 0-2 in road games. Maine is eighth in the America East with 6.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Adam Cisse averaging 1.2.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

