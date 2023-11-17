Turner scores 19 as Texas State takes down UTSA 72-62

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Christian Turner had 19 points in Texas State’s 72-62 victory against UTSA on Friday night.…

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Christian Turner had 19 points in Texas State’s 72-62 victory against UTSA on Friday night.

Turner added five rebounds for the Bobcats (2-2). Brandon Love scored 18 points and added 14 rebounds and four blocks. Josh O’Garro was 4 of 8 shooting and 4 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds and three steals.

The Roadrunners (1-3) were led in scoring by Christian Tucker, who finished with 16 points. Dre Fuller Jr. added 13 points for UTSA. Chandler Cuthrell also had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Texas State’s next game is Tuesday against McNeese, and UTSA visits Houston Christian on Monday.

