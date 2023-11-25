Live Radio
Turner scores 18 and San Diego defeats Arkansas State 71-57

The Associated Press

November 25, 2023, 1:34 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Deuce Turner scored 18 points as San Diego beat Arkansas State 71-57 at the Acrisure Invitational on Friday.

Dragos Lungu added 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Toreros (5-1). Wayne McKinney III also scored 11 points.

Dyondre Dominguez led the Red Wolves (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Arkansas State also got 12 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Freddy Hicks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

