Tulsa takes down Incarnate Word 85-71

The Associated Press

November 11, 2023, 5:33 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Cobe Williams’ 27 points helped Tulsa defeat Incarnate Word 85-71 on Saturday.

Williams also contributed six assists for the Golden Hurricane (2-0). Isaiah Barnes added 16 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and 5 for 8 from the line, and they also had 10 rebounds. PJ Haggerty shot 4 of 8 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Cardinals (0-2) were led by Josiah Hammons, who recorded 22 points. Sky Wicks added 15 points for Incarnate Word. In addition, Shon Robinson finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds and two steals.

Up next for Tulsa is a matchup Thursday with Jackson State at home. Incarnate Word hosts Schreiner on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

