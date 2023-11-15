Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Tulsa hosts Jackson State…

Tulsa hosts Jackson State following Evans’ 33-point outing

The Associated Press

November 15, 2023, 3:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Jackson State Tigers (0-4) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-0)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Jackson State Tigers play the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Ken Evans scored 33 points in Jackson State’s 88-66 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

Tulsa finished 4-10 at home a season ago while going 5-25 overall. The Golden Hurricane shot 41.3% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range last season.

Jackson State went 13-7 in SWAC play and 6-14 on the road last season. The Tigers shot 42.0% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up