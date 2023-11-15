Tulsa hosts Jackson State following Evans’ 33-point outing

Jackson State Tigers (0-4) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-0)
Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Jackson State Tigers play the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Ken Evans scored 33 points in Jackson State’s 88-66 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.
Tulsa finished 4-10 at home a season ago while going 5-25 overall. The Golden Hurricane shot 41.3% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range last season.
Jackson State went 13-7 in SWAC play and 6-14 on the road last season. The Tigers shot 42.0% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
