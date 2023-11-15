Tulsa hosts Jackson State following Evans’ 33-point outing

Jackson State Tigers (0-4) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-0) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Jackson State…

Jackson State Tigers (0-4) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (2-0)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Jackson State Tigers play the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Ken Evans scored 33 points in Jackson State’s 88-66 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

Tulsa finished 4-10 at home a season ago while going 5-25 overall. The Golden Hurricane shot 41.3% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range last season.

Jackson State went 13-7 in SWAC play and 6-14 on the road last season. The Tigers shot 42.0% from the field and 32.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

