Tulsa hosts Incarnate Word following Wicks’ 26-point game

Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-1) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (0-1) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-0)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -13.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word visits the Tulsa Golden Hurricane after Sky Wicks scored 26 points in Incarnate Word’s 88-56 loss to the Texas Longhorns.

Tulsa went 4-10 at home last season while going 5-25 overall. The Golden Hurricane averaged 65.3 points per game last season, 10.0 on free throws and 23.1 from beyond the arc.

Incarnate Word finished 12-19 overall a season ago while going 3-12 on the road. The Cardinals averaged 70.8 points per game last season, 31.4 in the paint, 16.5 off of turnovers and 11.6 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.