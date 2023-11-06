Live Radio
Tulsa hosts Central Arkansas to start season

The Associated Press

November 6, 2023, 3:43 AM

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -8.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tulsa Golden Hurricane host the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears for the season opener.

Tulsa finished 5-25 overall a season ago while going 4-10 at home. The Golden Hurricane averaged 65.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.4 last season.

Central Arkansas went 9-22 overall with a 2-13 record on the road a season ago. The Bears allowed opponents to score 81.5 points per game and shot 47.0% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

