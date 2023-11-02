Tulsa hosts Central Arkansas for season opener

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears at Tulsa Golden Hurricane Tulsa, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -9;…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -9; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tulsa Golden Hurricane open the season at home against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

Tulsa finished 4-10 at home a season ago while going 5-25 overall. The Golden Hurricane averaged 65.3 points per game last season, 26.7 in the paint, 11.1 off of turnovers and 7.9 on fast breaks.

Central Arkansas went 4-14 in ASUN play and 2-13 on the road a season ago. The Bears averaged 72.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 81.5 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

