Tulsa Golden Hurricane open season at home against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -8; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tulsa Golden Hurricane start the season at home against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

Tulsa went 4-10 at home a season ago while going 5-25 overall. The Golden Hurricane averaged 11.1 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second-chance points and 15.9 bench points last season.

Central Arkansas finished 9-22 overall a season ago while going 2-13 on the road. The Bears averaged 72.9 points per game last season, 30.7 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 9.9 on fast breaks.

