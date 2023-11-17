Tulane hosts Sacramento State following Cross’ 23-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (1-2) at Tulane Green Wave (2-0) New Orleans; Friday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave…

Sacramento State Hornets (1-2) at Tulane Green Wave (2-0)

New Orleans; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -10; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane takes on the Sacramento State Hornets after Kevin Cross scored 23 points in Tulane’s 88-71 win over the Northwestern State Demons.

Tulane went 12-3 at home a season ago while going 20-11 overall. The Green Wave averaged 79.9 points per game last season, 16.6 from the free throw line and 23.4 from deep.

Sacramento State finished 14-18 overall last season while going 5-10 on the road. The Hornets averaged 66.1 points per game last season, 10.7 from the free-throw line and 20.4 from beyond the arc.

