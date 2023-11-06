Tulane hosts Nicholls State in season opener

Nicholls State Colonels at Tulane Green Wave New Orleans; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -17; over/under…

Nicholls State Colonels at Tulane Green Wave

New Orleans; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -17; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tulane Green Wave host the Nicholls State Colonels in the season opener.

Tulane finished 12-3 at home last season while going 20-11 overall. The Green Wave averaged 79.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.2 last season.

Nicholls State finished 11-8 in Southland action and 4-11 on the road last season. The Colonels averaged 19.1 points off of turnovers, 11.5 second-chance points and 2.7 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

