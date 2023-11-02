Tulane hosts Nicholls State for season opener

Nicholls State Colonels at Tulane Green Wave New Orleans; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -15.5; over/under…

Nicholls State Colonels at Tulane Green Wave

New Orleans; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -15.5; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: The Tulane Green Wave open the season at home against the Nicholls State Colonels.

Tulane went 20-11 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Green Wave gave up 77.2 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

Nicholls State went 16-15 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Colonels averaged 75.6 points per game last season, 11 on free throws and 23.1 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

