Tulane Green Wave open season at home against the Nicholls State Colonels

The Associated Press

November 5, 2023, 2:44 AM

Nicholls State Colonels at Tulane Green Wave

New Orleans; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -16; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Tulane Green Wave host the Nicholls State Colonels for the season opener.

Tulane went 20-11 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Green Wave averaged 79.9 points per game last season, 16.6 from the free throw line and 23.4 from 3-point range.

Nicholls State finished 16-15 overall last season while going 4-11 on the road. The Colonels averaged 13.9 assists per game on 28.5 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

