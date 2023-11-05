Tulane Green Wave open season at home against the Nicholls State Colonels

Nicholls State Colonels at Tulane Green Wave
New Orleans; Monday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -16; over/under is 154.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Tulane Green Wave host the Nicholls State Colonels for the season opener.
Tulane went 20-11 overall with a 12-3 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Green Wave averaged 79.9 points per game last season, 16.6 from the free throw line and 23.4 from 3-point range.
Nicholls State finished 16-15 overall last season while going 4-11 on the road. The Colonels averaged 13.9 assists per game on 28.5 made field goals last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.