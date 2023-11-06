Tucker scores 18, UTSA defeats Western Illinois 78-68 in OT

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Christian Tucker scored 18 points to help UTSA defeat Western Illinois 78-68 in overtime on Monday…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Christian Tucker scored 18 points to help UTSA defeat Western Illinois 78-68 in overtime on Monday night.

Tucker also added eight assists for the Roadrunners. Trey Edmonds scored 15 points and added eight rebounds. Carlton Linguard was 4 of 9 shooting (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

James Dent Jr. finished with 20 points and seven rebounds for the Leathernecks. Shay Davis added 12 points and two blocks for Western Illinois. Jesiah West also recorded 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Dent made a long 3-pointer with 2.9 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

UTSA’s next game is Friday against Minnesota on the road. Western Illinois visits SMU on Wednesday.

