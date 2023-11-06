Tripp’s 19 points sends Wofford past DIII-member Brevard 85-68

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Corey Tripp scored 19 points as Wofford beat Division III-member Brevard 85-68 on Monday night. Tripp…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Corey Tripp scored 19 points as Wofford beat Division III-member Brevard 85-68 on Monday night.

Tripp added six rebounds and six assists for the Terriers. Jeremy Lorenz added 12 points while going 5 of 9 from the field, and they also had 10 rebounds. Kyler Filewich was 6 of 8 shooting and 0 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Jeremy Posner led the way for the Tornados with 17 points. Quincy Carter added 10 points for Brevard. In addition, Carson Evans had nine points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Wofford plays Saturday against High Point at home, and Brevard visits Winthrop on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.