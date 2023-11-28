CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Trio leads The Citadel over Charleston Southern 81-52

The Associated Press

November 28, 2023, 10:04 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Winston Hill and AJ Smith had 13 points apiece, Quentin Millora-Brown scored 12 and The Citadel defeated Charleston Southern 81-52 on Tuesday night.

Hill added 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (4-4), while Smith grabbed six boards. Millora-Brown also had 10 rebounds.

RJ Johnson finished with 23 points for the Buccaneers (2-5). Charleston Southern also got 20 points and 10 rebounds from Taje’ Kelly. Louis Hutchinson also put up five points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

