Trey Alexander’s 20 points leads No. 8 Creighton over Florida A&M 105-54

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Trey Alexander scored 18 of his 20 points in the first half, and No. 8 Creighton opened with a 105-54 victory over Florida A&M on Tuesday night.

The Bluejays, coming off an NCAA Elite Eight appearance, turned in a mostly polished performance against the overmatched Rattlers of the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

Steven Ashworth, sixth nationally in 3-point shooting at 43.4% last season, was 5 of 7 from distance and finished with 17 points and four assists. Baylor Scheierman had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Keith Lamar had 16 points to lead the Rattlers, who lost four of their top five scorers from last season.

NO. 20 BAYLOR 88, AUBURN 82

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Ja’Kobe Walker scored 15 of his 28 points in the second half to help Baylor rally to a win over Auburn at the Sanford Pentagon.

Baylor used a 22-10 run over the final 8 minutes of the game to overcome an eight-point deficit.

Over the final three minutes, Baylor’s RayJ Dennis scored seven of his 15 points including a 3-pointer to tie the game at 77-77.

Auburn Freshman Aden Holloway scored 14 of his 19 points in the second half to lead the Tigers.

Johni Broome, a First Team All-SEC selection for Auburn, also had a big second half, scoring nine of his 16 points after the break.

