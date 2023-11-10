Tretout scores 34, Iona downs Sacred Heart 88-81

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Idan Tretout’s 34 points led Iona over Sacred Heart 88-81 on Friday night. Tretout was…

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Idan Tretout’s 34 points led Iona over Sacred Heart 88-81 on Friday night.

Tretout was 12 of 21 shooting, including 7 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 9 from the line for the Gaels (1-1). Wheza Panzo finished 4 of 10 from 3-point range to add 12 points. Joel Brown was 4 of 7 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds, five assists, and five steals.

Nico Galette led the way for the Pioneers (1-1) with 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Sacred Heart also got 17 points and seven rebounds from Tanner Thomas. Aidan Carpenter also had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

