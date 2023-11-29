Tretout, Iona Gaels take on the Marist Red Foxes

Marist Red Foxes (3-2) at Iona Gaels (2-4) New Rochelle, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels…

Marist Red Foxes (3-2) at Iona Gaels (2-4)

New Rochelle, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -7; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes Iona and Marist will play on Wednesday.

The Gaels are 1-0 in home games. Iona is fifth in the MAAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Joel Brown averaging 4.0.

The Red Foxes are 2-2 on the road. Marist has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Iona averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Marist allows. Marist averages 67.8 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 77.2 Iona allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Idan Tretout is scoring 17.0 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Gaels. Greg Gordon is averaging 12.3 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 51.6% for Iona.

Max Allen is shooting 63.0% and averaging 15.6 points for the Red Foxes. Jaden Daughtry is averaging 7.6 points for Marist.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.