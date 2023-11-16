Traore scores 19, Manhattan beats Felician 79-67

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Seydou Traore had 19 points in Manhattan’s 79-67 victory against Felician on Thursday night. Traore also…

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Seydou Traore had 19 points in Manhattan’s 79-67 victory against Felician on Thursday night.

Traore also added 15 rebounds and three steals for the Jaspers (2-1). Brett Rumpell scored 16 points while shooting 5 of 13 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and added six assists. Shaquil Bender shot 6 for 13, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

The Golden Falcons were led by Justin Davis, who recorded 17 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. Jhonny Tovar added 11 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for Felician. In addition, Jaylen Colon had 10 points and five assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

