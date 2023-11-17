Tracey leads Oregon with 15 points in 92-67 victory over Tennessee State

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jadrian Tracey scored 15 points off the bench, leading five in double figures, and Oregon defeated…

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Jadrian Tracey scored 15 points off the bench, leading five in double figures, and Oregon defeated Tennessee State 92-67 on Friday night in a campus game of the Emerald Coast Classic.

Jesse Zarzuela scored 14 points, Keeshawn Barthelemy 13, Jermaine Couisnard 12 and Kario Oquendo 11 for the Ducks.

Oregon led 48-40 at halftime, then held the Tigers to 27 points in the second half. Oregon led 58-47 four minutes into the second half before a 3-pointer by Couisnard jump-started a 12-0 run over the next 4 1/2 minutes.

Oregon’s N’Faly Dante did not play as he continues to recover from various injuries. Dante had 16 points and a career-high 21 rebounds in the Ducks’ season-opening win over Georgia but has been held out of the past two games.

EJ Bellinger scored 14 points for the Tigers, Marcus Fitzgerald added 11 and Jaylen Jones scored 10 off the bench.

Oregon (3-0) plays at Florida A&M on Monday in another campus game within the tournament. Tennessee State (3-1) is host to Midway on Monday.

